RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society has an abundance of dogs and cats ready for adoption at its locations in Reno and Carson City.

The organization featured a friendly three legged-dog named Tucker during the Aces home game on Monday, July 13 at Greater Nevada Field during a live broadcast on KOLO 8 News to show viewers one of the dogs up for adoption.

He was brought to the shelter four days ago. Tucker is about 9-years-old, but still has a lot of energy. He loves his treats and people. He’s been greeting everyone at the ballpark.

He was a stray so not a lot is known about him, but his disposition is said to be tremendous. He seems very well behaved and very well trained and he knows a couple of tricks.

Mike Stefansson asked the Nevada Humane Society’s CEO, Greg Hall to explain the reason for the abundance of animals now.

“We never had higher demand for adoptions than during the pandemic. We actually didn’t have enough animals. Now we have a ton of animals because a lot of animals were out in the communities, especially kittens and cats,” he said.

Click here if you would like to adopt a dog or cat.

The Nevada Humane Society fully reopened its doors on July 1, 2021.

