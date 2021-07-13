Fire insurance: Preparing your home for wildfire season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -If you’re paying a mortgage, your home is probably already covered from fire damage, but Adam Heuer:, the president of Heuer Insurance Agency said as a homeowner, there are some steps you can take to further protect your home during wildfire season.

“We tell people, make a checklist because if the home was to catch fire and burn down, you’re not going to remember exactly everything that was in there,” explained Heuer. “I always recommend to take your cell phone once or twice a year, walk through your house and video everything you have.”

He said it’s about being prepared, when you’re in fire prone areas defensible space is your number one defense.

“If you go 20, 30, 40, feet of space between your house and any type of brush or habitat like that, firefighters will be able to put that fire out,” added Heuer. “If you don’t have defensible space or the fire is still impacting you, just be ready to go.”

And be ready to go with a grab bag with important items with medications, extra clothes and valuable belongings.

“We actually get emails from our preferred carrier that if they get a house that’s in a designated fire zone and they see a fire break out, they actually have some resources come in and they alert us and call the homeowners right away,” said Heuer. “They can come spray the house down to avoid the house from catching on fire. Our home is our biggest asset and we have to have auto insurance right, that’s a given but we should also have homeowners insurance. Nobody pays their bills every month to have a fire destroy everything and have nothing to show for it.”

