Deputies introduce new dog for Carson City schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids taking part in Camp Carson at the Carson City Community Center near Mills Park on Tuesday were the first to see the latest K9 to join the Carson City sheriff’s Office.

The 18 month old German Shepard will rotate between schools in the Carson City School District with the goal of keeping them drug free.

Its something that sheriff ken furlong has long wanted to see.

“To be honest with you I envisioned this long before I became Sheriff back in 2003,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Furlong says he has was trained for one thing: narcotics.

“Drugs create havoc in the community,” he added. “I think they create havoc for families. Camper represents that outreach that kids can go to if they’re having a bad day”

The new dog is named “Camper” because of the fact that it was the Campagni Auto Group who put up the money to bring him in.

Students will start seeing Camper at their schools come September.

