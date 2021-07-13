Advertisement

Deputies introduce new dog for Carson City schools

“Camper” is a drug sniffing German Shepard from Hungary.
Sheriff Ken Furlong and deputies introduce Camper to local kids on Tuesday, July 13.
Sheriff Ken Furlong and deputies introduce Camper to local kids on Tuesday, July 13.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids taking part in Camp Carson at the Carson City Community Center near Mills Park on Tuesday were the first to see the latest K9 to join the Carson City sheriff’s Office.

The 18 month old German Shepard will rotate between schools in the Carson City School District with the goal of keeping them drug free.

Its something that sheriff ken furlong has long wanted to see.

“To be honest with you I envisioned this long before I became Sheriff back in 2003,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Furlong says he has was trained for one thing: narcotics.

“Drugs create havoc in the community,” he added. “I think they create havoc for families. Camper represents that outreach that kids can go to if they’re having a bad day”

The new dog is named “Camper” because of the fact that it was the Campagni Auto Group who put up the money to bring him in.

Students will start seeing Camper at their schools come September.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garson Fire grows to 150 acres.
Garson Fire 75% contained
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to 92,988 acres
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Bordeaux/Timberline Drive and the Mt. Rose Highway.
‘Human-caused’ fire on Mt. Rose Highway burns about an acre
A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.
Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno

Latest News

Nevada Highway Patrol
Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Washoe Co. positivity rate jumps to 5.2%
Project Bear Hugs collecting for Beckwourth Complex firefighters.
Donations being collected to help firefighters working the Beckwourth Complex
Post offices back open in Herlong and Milford