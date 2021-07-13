Advertisement

Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50

Nevada Highway Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol(Nevada Dept. of Public Safety)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that blocked lanes on US-50 Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. July 13, 2021 on westbound 50 east of SR-341.

NHP said the car involved was seen traveling the wrong way before the crash.

Traffic is getting by slowly in both directions, the NHP reported. All lanes are estimated to re-open around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garson Fire grows to 150 acres.
Garson Fire 75% contained
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to 92,988 acres
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Bordeaux/Timberline Drive and the Mt. Rose Highway.
‘Human-caused’ fire on Mt. Rose Highway burns about an acre
A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.
Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno

Latest News

Sheriff Ken Furlong and deputies introduce Camper to local kids on Tuesday, July 13.
Deputies introduce new dog for Carson City schools
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Washoe Co. positivity rate jumps to 5.2%
Project Bear Hugs collecting for Beckwourth Complex firefighters.
Donations being collected to help firefighters working the Beckwourth Complex
Post offices back open in Herlong and Milford