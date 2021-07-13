Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that blocked lanes on US-50 Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. July 13, 2021 on westbound 50 east of SR-341.

NHP said the car involved was seen traveling the wrong way before the crash.

Traffic is getting by slowly in both directions, the NHP reported. All lanes are estimated to re-open around 4:30 p.m.

