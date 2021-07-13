Advertisement

Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:38 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore city police officers and a suspect were shot as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant in the parking lot of a Baltimore-area mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

The police officers were taken to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, with no word on their condition, she said.

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall was cordoned off with crime tape as officers surrounded a vehicle outside a restaurant, Stewart said.

Video of the shooting scene in the mall’s parking lot was streamed on WMAR-TV, and appeared to show a pickup truck with bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner had responded to the hospital where the officers were taken.

Associated Press contributors to this story include Mike Balsamo in Washington, Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Md., and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Md.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

