RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crews are battling a wildfire on the Mt. Rose Highway at Timberline Drive.

There are no reports of any buildings threatened, but the fire has forced the closure of the Mt. Rose Highway.

Forward progress has been stopped, but the fire has burned about 5 acres.

Mt. Rose Highway closed at Timberline both directions due to fire activity. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) July 12, 2021

