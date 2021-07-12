Advertisement

Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months

Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) - There isn’t much left of some homes in Doyle, California as the Beckwourth Complex Fire ravaged the community Saturday night.

There is ash falling from the sky, the smell - it’s about the worst camp fire you can ever smell - and this is the second wildfire that has devastated this community in the last eight months.

“I don’t know where to start,” said Doyle resident, Kelley Grosso, who lost his home in the fire.

Early Saturday afternoon Kelley Grosso and his family were living life. Then out, of nowhere, a massive fire. The Beckwourth Complex Fire continued to spread throughout Northeast California and incinerating everything in its path.

“I’m still kind of numb after losing everything I worked for all these years,” Grosso said. “It’s gone. And everyone says ‘oh it’s so replaceable.’ Well no, a lot of it isn’t.”

Grosso has been looking for help and answers since the flames took everything he had: valuable heirlooms, tools, and other belongings. The homes on Grosso’s land were in such bad shape the roads to get there were deemed unsafe and therefore closed by area law enforcement.

“I don’t know what to do with my disabled brother who just hard heart surgery, or my other brother, my son, my dog, or my cat that’s in my RV,” said Grosso.

Grosso’s son, Kelley II, says the valley gets torched roughly once a year. But this time is different.

“It’s just so much to take in,” he said of the devastation. Seeing the whole hill burn, and seeing how fast it burned, and how fast it devastated everything and everybody.”

Kelley II says he’s focusing on going back to work Monday and starting over.

“When you’re in the lows all you can focus on is what’s next and rebuild toward that.”

The Beckwourth Complex Fire originally began as smaller fires started by lightning strikes

