Advertisement

Donations being collected to help firefighters working the Beckwourth Complex

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Placerville...
Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Placerville station battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, Calif., Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project Bear Hugs is working with local businesses to collect donations for firefighters battling the Beckwourth Complex fire. Organizers say firefighter families have reached out requesting donations to support crews on the front lines.

Items being requested are: water, chips, cookies, other snacks, juices, lip balm, lotions (Aloe Vera), baby wipes/body wipes, deodorant, socks, and toothbrushes/toothpaste.

You can drop off donations from Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 15 at Glory Cloud Coffee, 10 Greg St, #122 in Sparks. Items from the collection will be delivered to firefighters on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Evacuations lifted in Washoe Co. for Beckwourth Complex Fire
The Garson Fire grows to 150 acres.
Major progress reported on Garson Fire
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
One seriously injured overnight in Sparks crash
The Reno Firefighters Association supplied this photograph o a fire at the Rosewood Park...
Eight units evacuated in overnight Reno apartment fire

Latest News

Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Aces' kitchen staff details new menu options
Aces' kitchen staff details new menu options
Daily promotions inspire various food items
Aces’ kitchen staff details new menu options