Donations being collected to help firefighters working the Beckwourth Complex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project Bear Hugs is working with local businesses to collect donations for firefighters battling the Beckwourth Complex fire. Organizers say firefighter families have reached out requesting donations to support crews on the front lines.

Items being requested are: water, chips, cookies, other snacks, juices, lip balm, lotions (Aloe Vera), baby wipes/body wipes, deodorant, socks, and toothbrushes/toothpaste.

You can drop off donations from Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 15 at Glory Cloud Coffee, 10 Greg St, #122 in Sparks. Items from the collection will be delivered to firefighters on Friday.

