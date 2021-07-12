Brush fire reported south of Mogul exit from I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews are responding to a brushfire in the mountains south of the Mogul exit from Interstate 80.

It is about 60 acres and was reported about 4:51 p.m., according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put it at 12 acres.

The Sierra Fronter Interagency Dispatch Center originally called it the Mario Fire but now called it the Garson Fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said it is burning above the Qulici Ranch.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is sending RAVEN helicopter to assist in the Garson Fire.

It reports the fire is moving rapidly. The sheriff’s office asks people to stay away from the scene to allow emergency vehicles to have free access.

⚠️New start: #TMFR Crews responding to approx 12 acre brush fire above Quilici Ranch near Boomtown. @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/ffTn2oVyne — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 12, 2021

