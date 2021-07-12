Advertisement

Brush fire reported south of Mogul exit from I-80

The Mario Fire south of the Mogul exit from Interstate 80.
The Mario Fire south of the Mogul exit from Interstate 80.(Kristan Vaughan)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews are responding to a brushfire in the mountains south of the Mogul exit from Interstate 80.

It is about 60 acres and was reported about 4:51 p.m., according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put it at 12 acres.

The Sierra Fronter Interagency Dispatch Center originally called it the Mario Fire but now called it the Garson Fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said it is burning above the Qulici Ranch.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is sending RAVEN helicopter to assist in the Garson Fire.

It reports the fire is moving rapidly. The sheriff’s office asks people to stay away from the scene to allow emergency vehicles to have free access.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

An Alert Tahoe image of the Garson Fire.
An Alert Tahoe image of the Garson Fire.(Alert Tahoe)

Most Read

A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire closes US 395 again; evacuation area expanded
The scene of a fatal crash after an alleged road rage shooting and Laron Pierre Edward.
Suspect arrested after road rage shooting, deadly crash in west Reno
The scene of a crash on Nevada 28 near Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe.
Truck hits Prius, blocks Lake Tahoe highway
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Eastlake Boulevard.
Motorcyclist dies in Washoe Valley crash
Electricity graphic.
NV Energy asks customers to reduce electricity use Saturday, Sunday evenings

Latest News

Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire closes US 395 again; evacuation area expanded
Conor McGregor yells as he sits on the mat after an injury during his lightweight mixed martial...
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
The scene of a fire on Orrcrest Drive.
Seven people displaced in north Reno fire