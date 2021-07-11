Seven people displaced in north Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire damaged a home north of the Bonanza Casino.

The Reno Fire Department got the call to go to a fire on Orrcrest Drive at about 8:04 a.m.

The fire was burning inside and outside the home when crews arrived, but fire crews got a quick knockdown, the fire department reported.

The home will be livable after repairs, the fire department said.

One firefighter was evaluated at a hospital for heat-related issues.

