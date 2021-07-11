One seriously injured overnight in Sparks crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash Sunday in the Sparks industrial section, the Sparks Police Department reported.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including a person who passed out while talking to police, but only one had serious injuries, police said.

It happened about 12:43 a.m. at Spice Island Drive and Purina Way.

Police said one vehicle was going east on Spice Island Drive approaching Purina Way and a second vehicle was going west on Spice Island Drive, also approaching Purina Way. The eastbound vehicle made a left onto Purina Way and struck the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle, which then spun out of control and crashed into a third vehicle parked at the curb. The westbound hit two people standing next to the parked vehicle.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

