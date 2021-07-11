Advertisement

Nonprofit plans greenhouse project at Carson High School

The Greenhouse Project logo
The Greenhouse Project logo(The Greenhouse Project)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A northern Nevada nonprofit called The Greenhouse Project is proposing creation of a comprehensive teaching farm on land neighboring Carson High School.

Organizers say it would benefit the site’s agriculture students and provide revenue for its operations.

Project leaders told the Nevada Appeal last week they are in the process of filing a composting permit with Nevada’s environmental protection agency for use of the 1.75-acre plot.

The land is just east of the school and north of its solar plants. They also intend to submit a master plan review to Carson City because the nonprofit would operate the site under a special use permit.

