Eight units evacuated in overnight Reno apartment fire

The Reno Firefighters Association supplied this photograph o a fire at the Rosewood Park...
The Reno Firefighters Association supplied this photograph o a fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments.(Reno Firefighters Association)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A “large and complex” fire in southeast Reno early Sunday was quickly knocked down and held to the two top apartment floor units, the Reno Fire Department union reported.

Eight units were evacuated and people who lived in those units were displaced.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments on Mira Loma Drive at about 1:29 a.m.

There was an air conditioner that malfunctioned about the same time as the first started, but it’s not clear if that was the cause.

Thirty-eight fire personnel were involved in handling the fire, which included both interior and exterior fuels.

There were no injuries reported.

