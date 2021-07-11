Advertisement

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown

Conor McGregor yells as he sits on the mat after an injury during his lightweight mixed martial...
Conor McGregor yells as he sits on the mat after an injury during his lightweight mixed martial arts bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM/AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left leg in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264.

The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue.

The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot.

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.

