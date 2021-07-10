Truck hits Prius, blocks Lake Tahoe highway

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash shut down Nevada 28 near Lake Tahoe’s Sand Harbor on Saturday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

A truck tractor towing a trailer was going too fast to stop in time for traffic that had backed up at Sand Harbor, the NHP said.

That caused it to hit a Toyota Prius.

The Prius driver did not suffer major injuries, the NHP said.

