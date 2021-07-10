Advertisement

Ozone goes into unhealthy level Saturday in the Truckee Meadows

By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County air quality dropped into the unhealthy for sensitive people on Saturday, the Washoe County Health District reported.

It is expected to be unhealthy on Sunday as well.

The air quality index for ozone was more than 100 for ozone. As of 3:45 p.m. the air quality index dropped to 93, which was in the moderate range.

The air quality index for smaller particles was moderate on Saturday and for larger particulates was good.

