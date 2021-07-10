Advertisement

NV Energy asks customers to reduce electricity use Saturday, Sunday evenings

Electricity graphic.
(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity Saturday evening and Sunday evening to offset electricity supply problems during heat spikes.

“We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily conserve energy during the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow,” Josh Langdon, NV Energy vice president of transmission, said in a statement. “These efforts will have a big impact on helping us continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service for all of our customers.”

Wildfires and record-breaking heatwaves are challenging the electricity distribution in the west, NV Energy said. It called conservation the best way to reduce strain on the electric grid.

NV Energy offered these suggestions:

  • Turn off lights
  • Turn off pool pumps
  • Unplug appliances not in use
  • Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
  • Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 6 p.m.
  • Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible
  • Close window coverings to keep the heat out
  • Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

