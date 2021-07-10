NV Energy asks customers to reduce electricity use Saturday, Sunday evenings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity Saturday evening and Sunday evening to offset electricity supply problems during heat spikes.

“We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily conserve energy during the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow,” Josh Langdon, NV Energy vice president of transmission, said in a statement. “These efforts will have a big impact on helping us continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service for all of our customers.”

Wildfires and record-breaking heatwaves are challenging the electricity distribution in the west, NV Energy said. It called conservation the best way to reduce strain on the electric grid.

NV Energy offered these suggestions:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 6 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

