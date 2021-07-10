Luxury picnics celebrate special moments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mackenzie Cortez is relaxed and smiling now, but last year she was facing a very different situation. She was trying to figure out how to celebrate life’s special moments with her loved ones at a time when so many people weren’t leaving their homes.

“COVID happened and we realized there was no way to really celebrate,” says Cortez. “I was 9 months pregnant and my baby shower got canceled, everything was getting canceled.”

That’s when her good friend, Jordan Stiteler, called with an idea.

“She said, ‘I know what we can do. We can start a small business and do picnics,’” says Cortez.

Not just any picnic. Luxury boutique picnics. They would give people a way to mark special occasions and create memories during a time when so many things were shut down. It’s something the two moms, who both have two children under the age of 5, knew there was a need for.

“I just think it’s nice for people to be able to feel safe if they’re worried about COVID,” says Stiteler. “It’s just nice to gather with your friends and family and maybe in a unique situation or experience.”

The pair launched Reverie Picnics and Events in November. Since then, they have arranged for nearly 100 intimate events -- giving people the chance to enjoy a private picnic on the beach or in a backyard or other personalized setting. Clients pick the location and the entrepreneurs at Reverie Picnics and Events do the rest.

“We bring in everything you need to have to have a beautiful occasion,” says Stiteler. “So we’ll set up a table, blankets, pillows, decor, glassware, cutlery, plates, fresh charcuterie... pretty much anything you would need to have a luxury picnic.”

“Our whole mission is to bring people together, especially at a time when things seemed so isolated,” says Cortez. “A way people can celebrate in that time that was safe, that was beautiful that feels like a whole experience.”

And it’s been quite an experience for them. It has allowed them to be a part of marriage proposals, anniversaries, date nights and more.

“We’ve seen these beautiful moments that have really continued despite the uncertainty and scariness of the world,” says Cortez. “And to see that and this joy and this throughout all of that in celebration has been so amazing.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.