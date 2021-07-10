Advertisement

Las Vegas could record highs amid extreme heat this weekend

Heat graphic
Heat graphic(Associated Press)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas could hit its all-time high this weekend as the state and much of the Western U.S. are forecast to see extreme heat.

The record high for the city is 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.22 degrees Celsius) at McCarran International Airport, most recently in June 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

The city has recorded that high temperature four times, but Saturday and Sunday offer a chance for Las Vegas to net a fifth. Laughlin, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas on the Nevada-Arizona border, is also expected to approach its all-time high temperature this weekend.

