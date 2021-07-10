Conor talks trash, throws kick at Poirier before UFC 264

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor wore a plaid purple suit and sunglasses when he performed some of his greatest Vegas hits at his UFC 264 news conference ahead of his latest attempt to roll back the mixed martial arts clock.

The biggest star in combat sports preened, strutted and misbehaved at T-Mobile Arena, delighting his fans in a raucous crowd anticipating the finale to one of the biggest fight trilogies in recent history.

McGregor threw a bottle of Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce into the stands early on and then prowled the stage. He then threw a kick at Poirier during their event-ending faceoff.

