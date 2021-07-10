Cody, Caleb Martin return to Reno to host first basketball camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It started as an idea.

“I’m glad we could make it happen,” said former Nevada Wolf Pack basketball player, Cody Martin.

A month ago when former Wolf Pack basketball star, Caleb Martin, tweeted ‘should me and Cody run a basketball camp in Reno?” it was just to gauge interest. Thousands of Twitter engagements later, and a month’s time, that tweet started something big in the Biggest Little City: the first ever Martin Twins Basketball Camp.

“This camp wouldn’t be possible if people didn’t enjoy us playing when we were here and think they could learn something so we definitely appreciate that,” said Cody’s twin, Caleb.

Caleb and Cody Martin starred for two seasons at Nevada - helping the Pack to the NCAA Tournament both years. Now they play for the Charlotte Hornets. Coming back to Reno is a full-circle moment for the two.

“I didn’t get to see too many NBA players growing up so that’s always something I wanted to do growing up that I didn’t really get the chance to do,” said Caleb. “Hopefully to (come back) for these kids and just (have them) be around some players that you don’t get to meet often (is special).”

Cody touched on the fundamentals of the camp.

“A lot of it doesn’t have to do with basketball. It’s about life lessons. When you have adults and guys you look up to be able to come here and learn stuff from them face-to-face I think it means a lot to the kids.”

The twins even brought former teammates Jazz Johnson, and Tre’Shawn Thurman, and Nevada legend, Armon Johnson, along for the ride. Jazz and Tre-Shawn were more than happy to spend part of their offseasons in their second home.

Jazz hoped the camp sparks a larger movement.

“I think (the camp) will be a good start and a good foundation to get everyone in the Reno community to start building a basketball community around here.”

Tre’Shawn added his involvement stemmed from the support he got as a player.

“The community packed the stands every day, every game, and we wanted to give back to the community somehow, some way.”

The twins hope these camps become an annual tradition and only get bigger, and more involved in future years.

Skill development, character building, and conditioning are the main focuses.

The camp ended at 4 p.m. Saturday but there are still spots available Sunday. Each day runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club at 2680 East Ninth Street in Reno.

To register, click here.

