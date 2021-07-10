Aces kitchen staff details new menu options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The food and beverage team at Greater Nevada Field works as hard as anyone.

“This is a big operation to run and it takes a village,” said Reno Aces Operations Officer, Will Cooke.

In the last month the Cooke and his staff have only had two days off.

“We really focus on elevating the ballpark experience so it’s not just your standard hot dogs and burgers,” he said.

With thousands of people walking through the gates at Greater Nevada Field the kitchen staff has to be stocked with ballpark favorites.

“We’re going to have to have over 3,000 hot dogs ready on Sunday,” said Cooke.

That’s just for dollar hot dog day. With temperatures expected to reach triple digits hydration is also taken care of.

“Over 6,000 bottles of water (will be on hand),” added Cooke.

Then come specialty items.

“Chef, over the last 48 hours, has smoked over 1,000 pounds - a half ton - of pork.”

But the efforts of all 60 employees really shines brightest during games with promotions.

“We sit down, we brainstorm, and try to come up with unique, fun things,” Cooke said of his staff’s creative process.

Use Saturday’s Mining Night - honoring the origin of the Silver State - as an example.

“We’re going to do a couple specialty items for that including the Miner’s Burger where we dust a hamburger bun with some silver edible glitter so it’s going to look really cool,” Cooke explained. “We also have a cocktail that’s called the Golden Nugget that is going to have edible gold flakes in it.”

Margaritaville and Harry Potter themed events are also in the works.

“We’re going to have Parrot Punch and a Margarita Burger,” for one of those nights.

The Aces also have new Mexican and Asian fusion dishes this season.

For tickets to games click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.