Washoe school counselor arrested on child porn charges

Tyler Quinn Ball-Imdahl
Tyler Quinn Ball-Imdahl(Washoe County jail)
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe County School District counselor was arrested Thursday for making and having child pornography, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The school district placed Tyler Quinn Ball-Imdahl, 26, on administrative leave in early June when the investigation started and after his arrest Thursday placed him on emergency suspension without pay.

The school district would not comment on where Ball-Imdahl worked, how long he has been with the district and if any students under his purview were potential victims.

The sheriff’s office said Yahoo reported at the end of May that Ball-Imdahl was involved in suspicious emails that had “intimate” images of juvenile males.

Investigators found more than 250 suspected images and videos of child pornography in emails and electronic devices. Detectives identified eight victims, but believe that there are more, possibly local, who have yet to be identified, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating if Ball-Imdahl was catfishing or posing as someone else, to get sexually explicit images and videos sent to him.

Detectives ask anyone with knowledge of this case to please call detectives at 775-328-3320. Or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to WC21-2421.

