WCSO detectives arrest fraud suspect

Brian Salas-Suarez
Brian Salas-Suarez(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Detectives have arrested a man accused of running a “large-scale” fraud lab.

Detectives started noticing a string of fraudulent checks being cashed at area casinos starting in May. The fake checks were made to look like they were from construction companies, landscaping companies, and even U.S. Treasury stimulus checks. The fraud resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for area businesses.

Investigators suspected they were similar to a 2020 case involving Brian Salas-Suarez, 25, who was arrested then on dozens of counts of Uttering Ficticious Notes.

On July 8, 2021, detectives searched a room at Salas-Suarez’s residence and confiscated printers, computers, scanners, stolen mail, check stock, fraudulent checks and other evidence.

Salas-Suarez is now facing ten felony counts: one of Establishing or Possessing a Financial Forgery Laboratory with the Intent to Commit any Unlawful Act; two counts of Making, Uttering or Possessing with Intent to Utter Fictitious Bill, Note or Check; two counts of Obtaining Money, Property, Rent or Labor by False Pretenses; two counts of Grand Larceny Valued at $1,200 - <$5,000; and three counts of Violation of Probation/Condition of a Suspended Sentence.

Salas-Suarez was previously sentenced to Diversion Court on his prior charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and there may be charges filed by other regional law enforcement agencies.

