Two dogs rescued from locked car in 115 degree Vegas heat

Two dogs were rescued Friday morning after being left in a hot vehicle in Las Vegas.
Two dogs were rescued Friday morning after being left in a hot vehicle in Las Vegas.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A hot car rescue in Las Vegas just in time.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers responded to a call of dogs locked inside a vehicle Friday, July 9, just after 4 a.m.

Officers found two dogs and removed them from the vehicle. They said the dogs had no food or water and the temperature inside the car was 115 degrees.

“Thankfully we got them in time,” Captain Dori Koren tweeted.

Police said the dogs were taken by animal control. They did not say if officers had made contact with the owners, or whether anyone was ticketed or arrested.

