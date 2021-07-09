Advertisement

Renown cuts 166 jobs, freezes 176 vacancies

Renown Health logo.
Renown Health logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:13 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Renown Health said Thursday it has cut 166 positions from its 7,200-employee workforce.

Additionally, it put a hold on filling 176 jobs until further notice, Renown said in a statement.

The actions reflect Renown’s patient volume.

“The actions taken today are one part of a larger plan to align to the new health care environment,” Renown said in a statement. “Renown has implemented new models of care to add value, reduce costs, and to help more people receive the health care they need.”

Renown said most of the affected positions are in management and administration. Employees let go will get severance pay and full benefits.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a sedan died after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west of Reno...
Eastbound I-80 reopens after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Earthquakes near Walker; Video shows quake-caused rockslide that closed US 395
Beckwourth Complex
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres
Murder defendant Wayne Cameron testifying in his own defense
A courtroom surprise: Murder defendant takes the stand
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
More details in Lake Tahoe boating drowning

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners
Amid virus rise, Nevada relying on push to vaccinate more
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metro policeman dies from COVID-19 complications
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada highest since February