Renown cuts 166 jobs, freezes 176 vacancies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Renown Health said Thursday it has cut 166 positions from its 7,200-employee workforce.

Additionally, it put a hold on filling 176 jobs until further notice, Renown said in a statement.

The actions reflect Renown’s patient volume.

“The actions taken today are one part of a larger plan to align to the new health care environment,” Renown said in a statement. “Renown has implemented new models of care to add value, reduce costs, and to help more people receive the health care they need.”

Renown said most of the affected positions are in management and administration. Employees let go will get severance pay and full benefits.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.