Reno Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting near Paradise Park

Reno Police Department
Reno Police Department(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are investigating a deadly shooting near Paradise Park on Carville Drive. It happened around 1:30 Monday morning.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No details about a possible shooter have been released.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information. You can call or text them at (775) 322-4900.

