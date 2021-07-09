Reno Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting near Paradise Park
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are investigating a deadly shooting near Paradise Park on Carville Drive. It happened around 1:30 Monday morning.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
No details about a possible shooter have been released.
Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information. You can call or text them at (775) 322-4900.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.