Motorcyclist dies in Washoe Valley crash
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after a head-on collision in Washoe Valley.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcyclist going north on Eastlake Boulevard crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Jeep wagon.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was thrown from the Harley Davidson and died at the scene.
The crash closed Eastlake Boulevard but it has reopened.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.