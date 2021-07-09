Motorcyclist dies in Washoe Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after a head-on collision in Washoe Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcyclist going north on Eastlake Boulevard crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Jeep wagon.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was thrown from the Harley Davidson and died at the scene.

The crash closed Eastlake Boulevard but it has reopened.

