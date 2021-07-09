Mobile betting use trending upward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Placing a wager at the swipe of your finger.

Mobile sports betting isn’t new, but since the pandemic hit more and and more money comes through remotely.

“(Sports) was one of the few things you could wager on,” said Atlantis’s Corporate Director of Race and Sports, Marc Nelson. “All the casinos were closed so you couldn’t play slots or table games but sports was still available.”

Even though casinos have been back open for roughly a year betting apps are becoming the norm. 60% of Atlantis’s winnings come from their app, according to Nelson.

Convenience is everything.

“We only have so much board space that we can put up all the different wagers so a lot of the bets are on paper sheets, but if you have the app - even if you don’t use it to wager - you can still see everything that we offer,” said Nelson.

Picking up your phone and making a bet beats the hassle of driving to the book, looking through sheets, and standing in line. Even though watching and betting in person is always a popular choice mobile betting is here to stay.

“With in-play wagering and instant odds it’s the wave of the future for sure,” said Nelson.

There has been a massive wave of money wagered with the NBA Finals underway.

“We always root for a long series,” Nelson said of Suns-Bucks. “Seven games is great. Nobody likes a sweep. The more betting opportunities there are the better everyone is.”

If you don’t have a smart phone, or don’t want to wait in line at the counter, Atlantis has self-serve kiosks throughout the casino.

The Atlantis mobile race app is free to download for Apple and Android.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.