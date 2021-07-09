Advertisement

Great Reno Balloon Race returns in September

The event is September 10th to 12th.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Reno Balloon Race will return in September for its 40th Anniversary. Friday morning, organizers announced what attendees can expect.

The annual event draws in around 150,000 people a year. According Executive Director Pete Copeland there will be nearly 100 balloons for the free event.

“A lot of great things this year, we are very, very excited, we are just happy to be back. It should be a great event.”

This year it will partner with Renown and honor first responders and frontline workers. “We have a contest going on to provide a VIP experience every day for our first responders and frontline workers,” said Copeland.

Some new balloons will include a Pink Unicorn, Kermit the Frog, Humpty Dumpty, & Keystone Willy.

Saturday, September 11th guests are encouraged to wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Sunday, September 12th will be Donor Awareness Day.

