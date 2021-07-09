Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people from Northern Nevada won prizes Thursday in the state’s first Vax Nevada drawing in Las Vegas.
Nevadans 12 years old or older who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 automatically are entered for a chance to win. Drawings will be held every Thursday. On Aug. 26, a $1 million grand prize winner will be named. All total, $5 million will be given out.
Madeline S from Carson City, Mariano G. from Lovelock and Zarin U. from Reno all won $5,000 college savings plans for any post-second education.
Lori B from Washoe Valley won $25,000.
Some winners preferred not to be identified and others are still be contacted, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said in a statement.
“State and local partners will continue to do everything we can to get every individual vaccinated, including increasing the accessibility and availability of vaccines,” Sisolak said in a statement. “But tonight we got to celebrate a program that gives Nevadans 5 million more reasons to get their shot -- Vax Nevada Days!”
Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at https://www.immunizenevada.org/nv-covid-fighter or by calling 800-401-0946.
Here are the winners identified as of Thursday:
$5,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
• Madeline S from Carson City
• Mariano G. from Lovelock
• Zarin U. from Reno
• Alexander S. from Las Vegas
• Zachary S from Las Vegas
$20,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
• Demian R, from Las Vegas
$50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
• Kiana B, from Las Vegas
$25,000 winners
• Lori B from Washoe Valley
• Juan L from Las Vegas
$50,000 winner
• Gerin T from Las Vegas
$250,000 winner
• Elizabeth A, from North Las Vegas
Vax Nevada rules: https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/official-rules
