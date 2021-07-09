Advertisement

Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners

Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people from Northern Nevada won prizes Thursday in the state’s first Vax Nevada drawing in Las Vegas.

Nevadans 12 years old or older who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 automatically are entered for a chance to win. Drawings will be held every Thursday. On Aug. 26, a $1 million grand prize winner will be named. All total, $5 million will be given out.

Madeline S from Carson City, Mariano G. from Lovelock and Zarin U. from Reno all won $5,000 college savings plans for any post-second education.

Lori B from Washoe Valley won $25,000.

Some winners preferred not to be identified and others are still be contacted, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said in a statement.

“State and local partners will continue to do everything we can to get every individual vaccinated, including increasing the accessibility and availability of vaccines,” Sisolak said in a statement. “But tonight we got to celebrate a program that gives Nevadans 5 million more reasons to get their shot -- Vax Nevada Days!”

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at https://www.immunizenevada.org/nv-covid-fighter or by calling 800-401-0946.

Here are the winners identified as of Thursday:

$5,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

• Madeline S from Carson City

• Mariano G. from Lovelock

• Zarin U. from Reno

• Alexander S. from Las Vegas

• Zachary S from Las Vegas

$20,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

• Demian R, from Las Vegas

$50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

• Kiana B, from Las Vegas

$25,000 winners

• Lori B from Washoe Valley

• Juan L from Las Vegas

$50,000 winner

• Gerin T from Las Vegas

$250,000 winner

• Elizabeth A, from North Las Vegas

Vax Nevada rules: https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/official-rules

