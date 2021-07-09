Advertisement

Educational Kids Event Saturday at the Fourth Ward Museum

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fourth Ward Museum in Virginia City is the last of its kind. The school house was built in 1876 and its architecture was ahead of its time.

On Saturday, July 10, the museum is hosting its first ever educational kids fair. During 11 am and 4 pm, families are able to learn a bit more about the history of Nevada.

Activities range from calligraphy, journal making, mining, a scavenger hunt, printmaking, learning about Nevada minerals, and pottery. There is something new to learn for everyone.

Executive Director, Nora Stefu says this event is important because it teaches children about Nevada history,

“It’s just a unique experience, we have a lot of things to offer with 12 vendors and great activities.” Stefu said.

For more information about this event click here.

