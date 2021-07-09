Advertisement

Doyle, CA residents react to evacuation warnings due to Beckwourth Complex Fire

By Abel Garcia
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Evacuation Warnings were issued on Thursday, July 8 for people west of Highway 395 from County Road A26 South to Red Rock Road and East and West of Highway 395 from Red Rock Road South to Lassen/Sierra County Line.

It is every home owner’s worst nightmare, the idea of losing their homes and not having anywhere to go.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire has spread faster by the minute. It has already burned more than 12,000 acres. Raymond Wertz, who is a resident in Doyle, California rushed to the gas station to fill up his gas tanks and prepare for the worst-case scenario. Wertz said the thought of losing it all raising many concerns.

“We would have to restart everything and it would be so much harder because we are already trying to restart and catch up on things already as is right now,” Wertz said

Residents are concerned that what happened last year in November will happen again. In Doyle, California, the Laura 2 fire destroyed more than 40 homes and outbuildings. John Combs took matters into his own hands. He grabbed his family and some essential items and prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“When it comes down to it you just react, just get everything out, get everyone out, get the dogs out and go from there,” said Combs.

Fire officials said that during high fire danger an emergency evacuation plan is critical to help save you and your family.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a sedan died after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west of Reno...
Eastbound I-80 reopens after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Earthquakes near Walker; Video shows quake-caused rockslide that closed US 395
Tyler Quinn Ball-Imdahl
Washoe school counselor arrested on child porn charges
The Beckwourth Complex Fire seen from Hallelujah Junction on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Beckwourth Complex Fire expected to cross US 395 Friday
Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners

Latest News

The Beckwourth Complex Fire seen from Hallelujah Junction on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Beckwourth Complex Fire expected to cross US 395 Friday
John Mullins
Suspect arrested after series of fires at fast food restaurants
Two dogs were rescued Friday morning after being left in a hot vehicle in Las Vegas.
Two dogs rescued from locked car in 115 degree Vegas heat
Brian Salas-Suarez
WCSO detectives arrest fraud suspect