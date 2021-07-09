Doyle, CA residents react to evacuation warnings due to Beckwourth Complex Fire

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Evacuation Warnings were issued on Thursday, July 8 for people west of Highway 395 from County Road A26 South to Red Rock Road and East and West of Highway 395 from Red Rock Road South to Lassen/Sierra County Line.

It is every home owner’s worst nightmare, the idea of losing their homes and not having anywhere to go.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire has spread faster by the minute. It has already burned more than 12,000 acres. Raymond Wertz, who is a resident in Doyle, California rushed to the gas station to fill up his gas tanks and prepare for the worst-case scenario. Wertz said the thought of losing it all raising many concerns.

“We would have to restart everything and it would be so much harder because we are already trying to restart and catch up on things already as is right now,” Wertz said

Residents are concerned that what happened last year in November will happen again. In Doyle, California, the Laura 2 fire destroyed more than 40 homes and outbuildings. John Combs took matters into his own hands. He grabbed his family and some essential items and prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“When it comes down to it you just react, just get everything out, get everyone out, get the dogs out and go from there,” said Combs.

Fire officials said that during high fire danger an emergency evacuation plan is critical to help save you and your family.

