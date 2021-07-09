Advertisement

Douglas County battle wildfire off of Jacks Valley Road

Alpine View Fire
Alpine View Fire(AlertWildfire.org)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Firefighters are working to stop two wildfires in north Douglas County at Jacks Valley Road and Alpine View.

The fires were originally dubbed the Alpine View Fire, but have since been renamed the Jacks Valley 2 Fire. There is no word on the size, but the smoke can be seen on Alert Wildfire cameras in the area.

There are no evacuations at this time, but Jacks Valley Road is shut down between the school and Genoa.

There is no word on the cause, but there was lightning reported in the area.

The Fires are burning in the same area as the Jacks Valley Fire in June.

