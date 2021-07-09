Caughlin Athletic Club vehicle burglars sought

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding two suspects who broke into vehicles in new southwest Reno.

The vehicle burglaries happened the morning of June 23 at the Caughlin Athletic Club at 4100 Caughlin Parkway.

Surveillance video shows two men breaking into vehicles. They may be associated with a brown sports utility vehicle also caught on security video.

Shortly after the burglary, a man used stolen credit cars at a big box store in south Reno. The man using a stolen credit car had a baseball cap with a unique patch.

Anyone with information is asked to detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-2968.

