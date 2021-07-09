Advertisement

Caughlin Athletic Club vehicle burglars sought

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office believes this man is linked to vehicle burglaries at...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office believes this man is linked to vehicle burglaries at Caughlin Athletic Club.(Washoe County sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding two suspects who broke into vehicles in new southwest Reno.

The vehicle burglaries happened the morning of June 23 at the Caughlin Athletic Club at 4100 Caughlin Parkway.

Surveillance video shows two men breaking into vehicles. They may be associated with a brown sports utility vehicle also caught on security video.

Shortly after the burglary, a man used stolen credit cars at a big box store in south Reno. The man using a stolen credit car had a baseball cap with a unique patch.

Anyone with information is asked to detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case #WC21-2968.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Two Caughlin Athletic Club vehicle burglary suspects and a brown sports utility vehicle...
Two Caughlin Athletic Club vehicle burglary suspects and a brown sports utility vehicle associated with them.(Washoe County sheriff's Office)

Most Read

The driver of a sedan died after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west of Reno...
Eastbound I-80 reopens after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Earthquakes near Walker; Video shows quake-caused rockslide that closed US 395
Tyler Quinn Ball-Imdahl
Washoe school counselor arrested on child porn charges
The Beckwourth Complex Fire seen from Hallelujah Junction on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Beckwourth Complex Fire expected to cross US 395 Friday
Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners

Latest News

California homicide suspect taken into custody in Carson City Friday, July 9, 2021.
California homicide suspect arrested in Carson City
Murder defendant Wayne Cameron testifying in his own defense
Guilty verdict in Cameron murder trial
Doyle, CA residents react to evacuation warnings due to Beckwourth Complex Fire
Doyle, CA residents react to evacuation warnings due to Beckwourth Complex Fire
The Beckwourth Complex Fire seen from Hallelujah Junction on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Beckwourth Complex Fire expected to cross US 395 Friday