California homicide suspect arrested in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a homicide suspect out of San Jose, Calif. Friday morning.

Adrian Loredo, 27, was taken into custody just before 12 p.m. July 9, 2021.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshal’s and ATF agents outside a home near N. Roop Street and E. Corbet Street.

Surveillance teams identified Laredo outside of the home several times Friday morning, but said he was always with a child under five years old, believed to be his son.

A SWAT Team was called in, and Laredo was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Carson City Jail.

No injuries were reported.

Laredo is believed to be connected to a June 17 shooting in San Jose where two people were shot during a robbery and one of them died.

