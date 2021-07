RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The heat is on and we will be dodging smoke and haze with wildfires burning around the region. More wind in the forecast on Thursday will mean more fire danger. Be careful out there. A few thunderstorms will bubble up in the afternoons by the weekend, especially south of Highway 50. This is serious heat. Take it seriously. -Jeff