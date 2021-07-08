Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Beckwourth Complex
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres
Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department respond to a fire at Del Taco on S. Virginia Street...
Reno Fire Dept. investigating series of fires near fast food restaurants
NHP identified the Reno woman who died in this Douglas County rollover.
Reno woman identified in fatal Douglas County rollover
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
More details in Lake Tahoe boating drowning
Local dispensary owners become victims of vandalism.
Local dispensary owners become victims of vandalism

Latest News

An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the...
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change
Beckwourth Complex
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme