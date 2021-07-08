Reno fire truck collides with civilian vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Fire Department fire truck was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle on Mill Street late Wednesday afternoon.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a red Kia turned west onto Mill Street near Louise Street and pulled out in front of the fire truck, which had its lights and sirens operating.

The sheriff’s office said there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office handled the investigation since it was a city of Reno fire truck.

The incident closed Mill Street near Interstate 580 for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.