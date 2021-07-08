Advertisement

New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada highest since February

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Nevada has more than doubled over the last month to 7.9%, and the average number of new daily cases statewide has climbed to its highest level since February.

Meanwhile, Nevada reported its second death from the COVID-19 delta variant, a Washoe County man in his 50s who had not been vaccinated.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average for new cases had dropped to 132 in early June. The positivity rate bottomed out at 3.3% June 9. The 377 new cases on average reported July 4 was the highest since 375 in February. That is also the last time the state’s positivity rate was as high as 8%.

