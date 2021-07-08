Nevadans encouraged to participate in Plastic Free July Challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) is encouraging people to join the Plastic Free July Challenge. The goal is to stop using single-use plastic products for the month.

NDEP’s Education Outreach Coordinator Skylar Jones said, “I think everyone knows that plastic pollution is an issue on a global level. I think it is really important for people to understand that its an issue right in our backyard.” Jones continued, “We really want people to feel like they are empowered with the tools to make the changes.”

The Desert Research Institute has been studying plastic waste in northern Nevada. Undergraduate Researcher Julia Davidson said plastic waste, including microplastics can be found in our waterways, air, and over a hundred miles away from any urban areas that little might come from.

Davidson said, “We have all these sources of water here, but they can be contaminated by microplastics.” She continued, “While we may be able to filter some of the microplastics out, some of them might be also eaten by the fish and other organisms in the area which would continue up the food chain and eventually to humans where it has unknown health effects.”

NDEP said you can kick-off the challenge by taking small steps that will make a positive impact on the environment.

For instance, using reusable shopping bags, water bottles, coffee cups, and to stop using straws.

To learn more about the challenge click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.