Advertisement

Las Vegas Metro policeman dies from COVID-19 complications

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a Las Vegas Metro Police officer has died from complications of COVID-19.

Police officials announced Thursday that Jason Swanger died on June 24.

The 41-year-old Swanger joined the police force in 2013 and was a field training officer assigned to the Enterprise Area Command.

It’s unclear how Swanger might have contracted the virus, but police officials say the death will be considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

Swanger is the second Metro police officer to die from COVID-19 complications in less than a year. Lt. Erik Lloyd, who had a nearly 30-year career with Metro, died July 29 at a hospital in Las Vegas at age 53.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Ryan Barham
Memorial service for Susanville police officer who died from COVID

Most Read

The driver of a sedan died after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west of Reno...
Eastbound I-80 reopens after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno
Beckwourth Complex
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres
Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department respond to a fire at Del Taco on S. Virginia Street...
Reno Fire Dept. investigating series of fires near fast food restaurants
NHP identified the Reno woman who died in this Douglas County rollover.
Reno woman identified in fatal Douglas County rollover
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
More details in Lake Tahoe boating drowning

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada highest since February
Steve Young, left, at a press conference to announce Sophie' Place music therapy room at...
Ex-49er QB Steve Young helps bring music therapy room to Renown
Great Basin Brewing Company hosts 'A Shot and A Beer' COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday,...
Sparks business offers ‘shot and a beer’ at vaccination event
hydration essential in hot weather
Beating the heat. Tips from those who have to work in it.