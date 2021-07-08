Ex-49er QB Steve Young helps bring music therapy room to Renown

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Former 49er quarterback Steve Young, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, joined with Renown Health Foundation Wednesday to announce a music therapy room at Renown Children’s Hospital.

Groundbreaking for Sophie’s Place is scheduled for later this year at the children’s hospital on Mill Street.

The music therapy room is designed for children and their loved ones to enjoy music and other interactive activities during their hospital stay, Renown Health said in a statement.

Established in 2013 by the Forever Young Foundation, Sophie’s Place was created in loving memory of singer, songwriter and dear friend of the Young family, Sophie Barton.

Young has helped raise more than $1 billion to support children’s hospitals around the nation as a Children’s Miracle Network celebrity ambassador.

The ceremony was held at Edgewood Tahoe Resort Lodge in Stateline.

