Eastbound I-80 closed after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed west of Reno after a road rage shooting and wrong-way crash. Traffic is being detoured at W. 4th Street. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane in the area.

It happened at about 6:30 Thursday morning near Robb Drive. NHP says they received reports of shots fired from a black sedan in the westbound lanes. Another vehicle was found with bullet damage.

As the black sedan drove away it clipped a semi and crossed the median, hitting another semi in the eastbound lanes. The sedan driver was killed and a passenger was taken to the hospital. Trooper say they found a gun in the car.

Check back with this story for more information on this developing situation.

