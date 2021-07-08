Advertisement

Eastbound I-80 closed after shooting and deadly crash west of Reno

The driver of a sedan was killed after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west...
The driver of a sedan was killed after a crash that followed a shooting on Interstate 80 west of Reno, Nev. on July 8, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed west of Reno after a road rage shooting and wrong-way crash. Traffic is being detoured at W. 4th Street. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane in the area.

It happened at about 6:30 Thursday morning near Robb Drive. NHP says they received reports of shots fired from a black sedan in the westbound lanes. Another vehicle was found with bullet damage.

As the black sedan drove away it clipped a semi and crossed the median, hitting another semi in the eastbound lanes. The sedan driver was killed and a passenger was taken to the hospital. Trooper say they found a gun in the car.

Check back with this story for more information on this developing situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckwourth Complex
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Beckwourth Complex Fire
Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department respond to a fire at Del Taco on S. Virginia Street...
Reno Fire Dept. investigating series of fires near fast food restaurants
Local dispensary owners become victims of vandalism.
Local dispensary owners become victims of vandalism
NHP identified the Reno woman who died in this Douglas County rollover.
Reno woman identified in fatal Douglas County rollover
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
More details in Lake Tahoe boating drowning