Earthquakes near Walker; rockslide closes US 395

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:28 P.M. UPDATE: U.S. 395 is closed from the California 182 in Mono County to the Nevada state line due to a rockslide in California. Nevada traffic is being detoured on Nevada 208.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office reports the rockslide is at Chris Flat in Walker Canyon and was caused by the earthquake. The Mono county sheriff’s office said it has not received reports of damage.

ORIGINAL STORY: An earthquake with a magnitude 5.8 hit at 3:49 p.m. south of Topaz Lake near Walker, Calif., the Nevada Seismological Laboratory reported,

It was reported to be 6.1 miles deep. These measurements are initial and can change.

There were also six aftershocks in the area with magnitudes ranging from 4.2 to 2.9.

