A courtroom surprise: Murder defendant takes the stand

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It happens in the movies, but rarely... in the *real-life courtroom.*

A man on trial for murder-- taking the stand... in his own defense. It happened Wednesday afternoon in Washoe District Court.

Fifty four year old Wayne Michael Cameron is charged with shooting 29 year old Jarrod Faust in a south Truckee Meadows cul de sac in February 2020. The prosecution’s case has seemed solid, beginning with the tip that led investigator’s to Cameron in the first place--a friend telling them Cameron called him the night of Faust’s death saying “I may have killed someone.”

Cameron had always denied the shooting, saying he had followed Faust’s pickup after witnessing a road rage incident involving Faust and a motorcyclist, checking to see if Faust was alright and, being assured he was, left.

The gun--a 40 caliber handgun--was never found and, though other motorists came forward describing incidents with Cameron following them and berating them, he denied his intentions were public concern and denied his confrontation with Faust had ended in violence.

That changed Wednesday as the defense took the unusual move of putting him on the stand.

. He followed Faust --he said--because he was concerned with how he was driving, believing he was possibly a teen texting or even impaired. But he said--instead of a brief conversation--the confrontation in the cul de sac quickly escalated, with Faust responding with insults. He said Faust made a gesture that led him to believe he was armed so he retrieved his own gun from his car and loaded it.

“He started yelling, like “....you. Turned his wheels straight at me, aimed his vehicle straight at me. Put his arm up like he was going to kill him with his vehicle.”

“That was your impression?” Public Defender Marc Picker asked.

“Absolutely.”

And so he fired. He left--he said--not knowing if he had hit Faust, but also not checking, discarding his gun in a garbage can on the way back to his house.

He left shortly after on business he said--not knowing he was a person of interest in a homicide investigation and returning agreed to talk with investigators repeatedly--he admitted lying to all about the events of that night, until he said, today.

His testimony capped the eighth day of the trial. It’s likely we will hear closing arguments tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.