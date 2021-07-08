Carson sheriff seeks help catching mailbox burglars

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding who is breaking into commercial mailboxes in the north end of the city.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday it appears the suspects are breaking into mailboxes in the Arrowhead Drive area and stealing contents.

The suspects both appear to be men in their mid to late 20s. One is heavy set. They use a white Hyundai sedan. Investigators believe the suspects have ties to Incline Village and to the Sparks areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Kevin Murry 775-283-7853, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

