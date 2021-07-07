Advertisement

WCSD Board of Trustees begins process to fill vacancies

Washoe County School District Administration Building
Washoe County School District Administration Building(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County school board has started processing applicants to fill two vacant positions.

A council meeting was held Tuesday, July 6 at the Washoe County School District Administration Building.

The two trustee members of District C and District D announced their plan to step down in May. The school district said Trustee Thigpen (District D) is staying on the Board of Trustees until a replacement for Trustee Andrew Caudill (District C) is named. He will leave his seat once Trustee Caudill’s replacement is appointed.

More than a dozen individuals were considered and the trustees will narrow the list of applicants.

Another meeting will be held Tuesday, July 13 where trustees are expected to select one of the six finalists named.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be held in the Board meeting room at 425 E. Ninth St.

The following Tuesday, on July 20, the Board will begin interviewing candidates for Trustee Thigpen’s seat representing District D. Applications for that opening are due by Friday, July 9 at 5 p.m. As of Wednesday, July 7, eight applicants have applied.

