Sparks business offers ‘shot and a beer’ at vaccination event

Great Basin Brewing Company hosts 'A Shot and A Beer' COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday,...
Great Basin Brewing Company hosts 'A Shot and A Beer' COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday, July 8.(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks business said its first COVID-19 vaccination event was such a success, it decided to do it again.

Great Basin Brewing Company is hosting ‘A Shot and a Beer 2′ Thursday, July 8.

The business held a similar event on June 17 where more than 100 people were vaccinated.

The Washoe County Health District will be at the event administering the one-shot Janssen vaccine on a first come first served basis. All vaccinations are free. Those who receive the vaccine will also receive a free pint of craft beer or a pint of Great Basin root beer. They’ll also be eligible to take part in a raffle for prizes to be drawn later that evening.

Prizes include beer for a year, your weight in beer, and gift certificates to Great Basin Brewing Company and Liberty Food and Wine Exchange.

Thursday’s event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supply runs out at 846 Victorian Avenue.

