South Lake Tahoe investigating ATM skimming device

By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police are investigating a skimming device found on a Bank of America walkup ATM.

The device was found by a service technician on the ATM at the 3344 Lake Tahoe Boulevard Bank of America branch. Police say the device was attached within the last two weeks.

Investigators say anyone who may have used that ATM should check their bank accounts for fraudulent activity. If you notice any improper transactions, contact Bank of America immediately. You can also file a report with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department by calling 530-542-6100.

Skimming devices are placed over real card readers, that will steal your credit card information to commit fraud. Other banks in the area have been alerted to check their own ATMs for similar devices.

